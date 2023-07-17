Registration open for Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youth in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- This summer, there's a place in Wisconsin kids can go who are burn survivors, to promote healing and connect with others facing similar challenges.
The Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youth is coming up in August and there's still time to register. You can do that by clicking here.
The free camp runs August 13-19 at Camp Timber-lee near East Troy and is hosted by the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation.
All young burn survivors ages three to 21 are encouraged to register.
The primary overnight camp serves children ages seven to 17. There is also a one-day Explorers program for kids under the age of seven or any child not ready for overnight camp, as well as a Young Adult Leadership Program (YALP) for burn survivors ages 18-21.
The experience provides a continuation of care for kids with life-changing burn injuries by promoting healing, connecting with others facing similar challenges and giving campers tools to navigate life beyond their injuries.
During the week campers and staff will participate in activities such as acting lessons, magic shows, photography and videography classes and a red-carpet gala on the final night of camp.
Tanya Bolchen is a former camper and current Burn Camp activities director. She joined 27 News at 4 to talk more about the camp.