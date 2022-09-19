Registration opens for Mammoth Hike Challenge

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Get your hiking boots ready, October is Mammoth Hike Challenge Month.
This is the third year the Ice Age Trail Alliance is putting on the Mammoth Hike Challenge, which is to walk, hike, run, or backpack 42 miles on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and visit three trail communities.
The event is open to all ages and ability levels. Participants can accumulate their miles individually or as part of a team.
“The goal for this challenge is to be a fun,” says Amy Lord, Manager of Outreach and Education for the Ice Age Trail Alliance. “Don’t think you can hike all 42 miles yourself? Then get a friend or your family to do it with you.”
For completing the challenge, participants will receive a 2022 limited-edition challenge patch and certificate.
Registration is now open on the Ice Age Trail website.