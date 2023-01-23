Registration opens for week-long Brewers youth camp

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — If you know a kid who wants to improve their game, registration has opened for the Brewers Baseball Academy.
The week-long softball and baseball camps are offered throughout Wisconsin and provide a way for kids ages 6-14 to practice and learn new techniques.
There are 16 separate camps that run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Southern Wisconsin camps are in DeForest, Wisconsin Dells, Beloit and Whitewater.
During one of the five days at the camp, campers get to visit and play on the Brewers' home turf: American Family Field.
Throughout the week, campers can also take part in a skill competition, and top scorers will be invited to the Champions' Day Finals.
The price for the camp is $415, and includes 30 hours of instruction, a Brewers uniform, four Brewers game ticket vouchers and a VIP day at American Family Field.
You can register online. Spots are limited.