Relics of St. Jude on display in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ancient, religious relics were on display in Madison Thursday.
The Relics of St. Jude are on a national tour but were on display at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church Thursday.
It's an actual piece of the arm of St. Jude, The Apostle of the Impossible, who is said to be one of the friends of Jesus.
Catholics believe by honoring mortal remains, they pay tribute to the resurrection of Christ.
"This particular relic is a first-class relic because it's from the actual person, it's the body of that person. So, anything that is touched to that becomes a third-class relic. And people bring items or other relics to us, to present or touch. This just unites us closer to Jesus," Lorianne Aubut said.
She said this is one of the first stops in the U.S. for the Relics of St. Jude.
They'll be taken to more than 200 parishes in the next few months.