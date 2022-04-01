Religious groups prepare for busy in-person services as pandemic improves

MADISON (WKOW) -- For more than two years, Jehovah's Witnesses congregations have held their bi-weekly meetings virtually rather than at Kingdom Halls, but that is changing this week as they return to in-person worship for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
"Over the past couple of years, it's been a challenge to maintain that closeness, so I really look forward to greeting everyone again," Randall Larson, a Jehovah's Witness who lives in Sun Prairie, said. "This has been a very exciting time when we received word that we will be going back in person. [There is] some nervousness because we've been by ourselves for a couple of years, but really exciting."
The return has been in the works for a while, but it was postponed by new waves of COVID-19, according to Jehovah's Witnesses spokesperson Aaron Purvis.
"We wanted to come back earlier, [but] we just did not feel like it was safe to do so at the time," he said. "We wanted to show respect for life, and we certainly didn't want anyone to contract COVID-19 from one of our meetings or our in person ministry."
Purvis said, when meetings resume, leaders with Jehovah's Witnesses are asking people to wear masks, but it's not a requirement. The Kingdom Halls also will not require proof of vaccination.
"We feel that we have enough safety protocols in place to give our in person meetings a try again," Purvis said.
Jehovah's Witnesses' return to in-person meetings comes ahead of it's annual memorial of Jesus' death, which Purvis said is the largest gathering of Witnesses during the year. This year, the event is on April 15.
Churches hopeful for normal Easter
Other religious groups are also weighing how to have safe in-person worship services.
Dan Schultz with the Wisconsin Council of Churches said he's a bit apprehensive about upcoming Easter services because of the omicron subvariant.
"We're kind of holding our breath a little bit," he said. "We are not quite out of the woods yet."
However, Schultz said the pandemic situation is undoubtedly better in 2022 than it was the past two Easters, and that's giving him hope.
"Being able to be together and celebrate that biggest holiday of Christianity, it's gonna feel joyous, just all over the place, just being able to be there together with one another," he said. "Like any other holiday, we don't want it to be the cause of someone getting sick or suffering afterwards."
Schultz said if COVID-19 cases spike in the next two weeks, churches should consider holding Easter services outside.