Remaining dry and warming up through weekend

Though sunshine was hard to come by on Friday, the forecast is calling for more sunshine throughout the upcoming weekend. Ahead of our next system, our temperatures are going to climb as well and remain well above average through MLK Day.
Clouds should start to thin as we head into the morning hours on Saturday; other than some morning fog, weather conditions should remain quiet with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Those warm temperatures and similar sky conditions should stick around through Sunday as well.
Starting Sunday night lasting through Tuesday morning, our next system moves in. Mix precipitation may be present early but it'll quickly turn over to all liquid and stay as rain throughout Monday. Monday night, as temperatures cool, a light mix may return.