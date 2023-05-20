Remaining sunny through the rest of the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After smokey conditions to start off the weekend, our skies across southern Wisconsin are going to stay generally haze free as we head into Sunday. Looking beyond the weekend, we are entering a dry period along with warm temperatures.
Though there'll be a little bit of haze/smoke in the sky on Sunday, we'll stay mostly sunny with temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 70s to end the weekend. Winds are going to remain light and out of the west.
Monday we'll climb into the mid to upper 70s with sunny conditions.
Beyond Monday, we stay generally dry expect for a slight, isolated shower chance on Wednesday. Temperatures are going to stay in the 70s and 80s all week.