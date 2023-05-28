Remaining warm and dry through Memorial Day Weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our warm and dry weather pattern continues through the rest of your holiday weekend, but moisture will makes its return very soon.
Sunday will see partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. We'll cool into the lower 50s overnight before warming just a few more degrees into the 80s for Memorial Day tomorrow. Tuesday should see more sunshine as temperatures jump into the upper 80s, but as we warm up, humidity will slowly creep back in, as well.
Madison has not recorded any rain since May 19th, and we are still on track for this May to be one of the driest on record. However, by Wednesday the 31st, humidity will have returned, and we'll track the chance for isolated showers and storms to pop up through the end of the work-week. We'll be entering a more unsettled & summer-like weather pattern, which means we'll have small rain chances, but we're likely to stay mostly dry during this time. We'll warm to near 90 to end May and begin June.