...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Remaining warm this week, rain returns by Sunday

High Temp Forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - High temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s through Saturday, but a change is on the way by Sunday.

Temperatures will cool from the upper 80s this afternoon into the lower 60s overnight. Tomorrow is the longest day of the year, in which we'll see 15 hours and 22 minutes of daylight, and we should hardly see a cloud in the sky during that time. The first few days of the summer season will likely be warm as highs reach the lower 90s by Friday and Saturday.

Saturday may even feel a bit humid ahead of our next rain system. Rain chances will increase Saturday night and stick with us through Sunday. Right now, everyone has a good chance to see a little rain, but it will be important to stay updated with the latest forecasts as we narrow down totals. This system is expected to drop temperatures closer to average by the start of next week.

