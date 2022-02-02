Remains of missing Wisconsin women recovered in Panama

PANAMA (WKOW/ABC) -- The remains of two missing Wisconsin women have been recovered in Panama.
Debra Ann Velleman, 70, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Sue Borries, 57, of Teutopolis, Illinois, both retired public school teachers, were part of a community of snowbirds and expats living in the area of Chame, Panama.
Velleman and Borries were aboard a plane that crashed on January 3. Velleman's husband and two others were rescued from the ocean by Panamanian search and rescue teams.
The Panamanian government had requested that the U.S. deploy assets including Navy salvage divers and sonar to aid in the search effort and locate the wreckage, but the request was denied due to a lack of assets and jurisdiction, according to a family statement
According to Debra Velleman's son, Jake, a number of others did step up to help locate the missing women, including a nonprofit organization called Bruce's Legacy.
"This is, ultimately, the story of private citizens and nonprofit groups coming to our aid, and unfortunately, largely, not a story of any sort of meaningful help from government," said Jake Velleman.
In a statement, the families thanked Keith Cormican and his nonprofit Bruce's Legacy for the expertise, equipment and tireless effort in completing the recovery of the women. They worked under the supervision of local authorities in Panama.
"At the end of the day, it's bittersweet news but it's a tremendous relief for us," said Jake Velleman. "We couldn't even begin to start to talk about a proper grieving process or closure until we found her and our friend, or until we knew we exhausted our efforts."
Some friends of the family set up a GoFundMe, and say all money raised will either support the search and recovery efforts or reimburse the costs incurred by those that stepped in to help.