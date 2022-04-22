Remake Learning Days kick off at Madison Children's Museum

MADISON (WKOW) -- Remake Learning Days, a learning festival for families, kicked off at the Madison Children's Museum Friday.
"Remake Learning Days is a national effort to support all the ways kids learn, so that's right up our alley," said the museum's Kia Karlen. "We offer a lot of activities and programs at the Children's Museum that support the way kids learn in school, with other types of hands-on, open-ended play, physical play, lots of great fun."
Friday's event at the Children's Museum was one of more than 80 events happening in south central Wisconsin for Remake Learning Days. You can find more of those events by CLICKING HERE.