Remembering a piece of forgotten Wisconsin: the Milton House's Underground Railroad

WKOW (MILTON) -- As we close out Black History month, we're remembering a forgotten piece of Wisconsin history: the Milton House, our state's last certified Underground Railroad station.
"Right below me is where we believe that Joseph Goodrich would have had the freedom seekers stay while they were in the Milton House," said Keighton Klos, Executive Director of the Milton House.
Klos described how in the 1840s Joseph Goodrich used this building for a dual purpose. To many travelers, the Milton House was a stagecoach hotel, but to a select few, the Milton House provided cover for a hidden web of abolitionists helping slaves on the path the freedom by stopping at Wisconsin's Underground Railroad.
"They would bring that wagon up to the cabin door, and they'd start unloading all the cargo, including the people that were hiding at the bottom of the wagon," Klos said.
Joseph Goodrich founded Milton House. He grew up in New York, a strong anti-slavery state. Through his religion, he continued those beliefs.
"Joseph was a Seventh Day Baptist and that religion at the time was very big into anti-slavery abolitionism," Klos said.
Klos said the location of the Milton House helped slaves escape to the freedom of the Great White North.
"It was an easy way to cross east over towards the Great Lakes, because if you could get to the great lakes, and get on a ship and get up into Canada. Canada did not have slavery," he said.
Klos said travelers lodging at the Milton House had no idea of what lay underfoot.
The Underground Railroad is tucked behind a roughly three-foot door.
"Freedom seekers would have come through that and they would have moved this way towards the Milton House stayed in the Milton House and then when it was time to move on to their next location, they would come back through go that way and go up into the cabin and out into a wagon and then move eastward," Klos said.
Klos said people become emotional walking this 45-foot-long path tread by slaves because they feel the issue of race still plagues America.
"You can almost see people kind of making connections between what was happening then, and what we're still trying to deal with today. So to me, it's a very American story. It's not just about Black history; it's part of our shared history," he said.
A spokesperson for the Milton House said Joseph Goodrich stopped running the Underground Railroad when the 13th amendment passed in 1865, abolishing slavery.