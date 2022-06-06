Remembering Judge John Roemer

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of former Juneau County Judge John Roemer.
Roemer was found dead inside his home Friday morning. Authorities say he'd been shot.
"The devastation to this community is unbelievable," said Eva Woywod. "Juneau County is such a tight-knit community, I can't even imagine poor Sheriff Oleson having to walk in and see his poor friend Jack like that."
Eva Woywod was a local reporter and would cover cases in Judge Roemer's courtroom on a weekly basis.
"He treated everyone in his courtroom with so much respect," she said.
Woywod said she was shocked when she found out who police named a suspect. Adding that after several years sitting in Roemer's courtroom, she had never heard of Douglas Udhe.
Officials say the 56-year-old Udhe is suspected of murdering Judge Roemer.
Uhde appeared in front of Roemer in Adams County on an armed burglary charge 17 years ago where he was sentenced to six years in prison.
"I mean all those years [later] and here's Judge Roemer, he retired to be with his wife who was dying, and was just trying to live out his golden years," Woywod said.
After hearing the news of how Roemer died, she said she's shocked.
"I can't get the image out of my head of him zip tied to a chair, my heart goes out to everybody," she added.
Regardless of his position of power, many say Roemer never abused it and was an extremely fair judge.
"He had a compassion and respect for people that I had never seen," said retired Elroy police officer Paula Triphan.
Triphan said she worked closely with the former judge when he was both a District Attorney and judge. She explained Roemer treated everyone equally.
"Even people that were there for serious crimes, he still was respectful and treated them like a regular human being," she added.
Both women remember Roemer loved playing rock music loudly in his office. Woywod said he would play the music for her young son.
"He put on Led Zeppelin and we sat listening to Led Zeppelin," she said. "He actually encouraged my son to go on and live his dreams to be a musician."
Woywod said she remembers that as an example of the impact Roemer had and how wide she said it goes.
Stacy Smith, the man running for Roemer's former position as Juneau County Judge, also commented on his death.
In a statement, he wrote, "Judge Roemer was a good man, a good friend, an excellent judge and a colleague. We worked together as an Assistant District Attorneys and shared the same bench as judges. We were friends for over 18 years."
Smith said after Roemer retired he encouraged Smith to run for judge in Juneau County. Smith added, 'Judge Roemer was a wonderful father and husband.'
"Judge Roemer and I shared a number of things in common. We both were prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys, judges. We both lost our wives to cancer. We both had a love for loud music, especially early in the morning before anyone else came into the office," he said.
Lastly, Smith said Roemer had 'a gigantic heart and a love of humanity and god.'
"I will miss my friend, I am so sad and hurt by his death. I cannot stop thinking about his sons who I have been constantly praying for and will continue to do," Smith wrote.
A candlelight vigil for Roemer is scheduled for Saturday, June 11.