Remembering Lake Mills' late Fire Chief Todd Yandre

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) -- The Lake Mills community is honoring its late Fire Chief, Todd Yandre. Visitation services took place Saturday as Yandre's family and friends remember the father, friend and leader he was.
Yandre dedicated his life to serving Lake Mills for over 40 years.
"He loved being a firefighter," Yandre's son, Jordan, said. "He loved everyone that he's served with and now I'm a first responder because of him."
Jordan said he considered his dad his hero.
"We gave our father away to this fire department, but we knew it's what he loved to do," Jordan said. "We couldn't have been any more proud [for him] to be our father and how he represented our family in this community."
Fellow firefighters came from across the country Saturday to honor the man who mentored them and became a friend.
"He never wanted any recognition for what he did, and I honestly think he would just be surprised at the amount of people that are here and I wish he could be here to see them all," Jordan said.
"He made me a better chief, a better person," former Lake Mills Fire Chief, Richard Heinz, said. "A lot more calm and compassionate towards firefighters than I probably would have been. So, in that respect, I owe him a lot."
Not only was Yandre dedicated to his Lake Mills department, but he wanted to bring his passion to the next generation of firefighters, teaching at Madison College.
"There's a bunch of them that came back today that he tutored and mentored through our department," Heinz said. "It's just nice to see that his legacy is going to live on."
Many firefighters at Saturday's visitation credit Yandre for their professional growth, like current Fire Captain Joel Theder.
"He was my first teacher," Theder said. "He was my mentor throughout my career when I took other jobs. When I took the job here with the city, he then became my coworker."
Theder said the more they worked together, Yandre was always his mentor but grew to be a great friend as they spent every morning together.
"We had a long, about an hour, hour and a half, discussion every morning," Theder said. "It had nothing to do with the fire service, it had nothing to do with any of that. It was person to person conversations about life...and those are those little conversations will be the things that I look back on and I'll miss the most."
The people who loved Yandre say they will use him as an example of how to be the best public servant, family man and friend they can be.
Funeral services for Chief Yandre will start at 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon at Lake Mills Elementary. If you'd like to attend virtually, click here.