Remembering the legacies of those lost to COVID-19

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) — More than 980,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, and now a Wisconsin woman is working to collect the stories of some of their lives.
For more than a year, Brenda Cortez has been working on a book, called "Voices-19: Their Legacies Live On." It's a collection of stories about 19 people who died during the pandemic, written by those who knew them best.
"Their loved ones, they're not just a number," Cortez said. "There's a face, there's a name."
David Stedman wrote one of the chapters about his late wife Cheryl, a well-known volunteer in Fort Atkinson.
"She was a go-getter," he said. "She cared. She didn't sit idle and just let things go by. She lived life to the fullest, and that's what I love about her the most ."
