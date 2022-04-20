 Skip to main content
Remembering the legacies of those lost to COVID-19

Voices of COVID-19

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) — More than 980,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, and now a Wisconsin woman is working to collect the stories of some of their lives. 

For more than a year, Brenda Cortez has been working on a book, called "Voices-19: Their Legacies Live On." It's a collection of stories about 19 people who died during the pandemic, written by those who knew them best. 

"Their loved ones, they're not just a number," Cortez said. "There's a face, there's a name."

David Stedman wrote one of the chapters about his late wife Cheryl, a well-known volunteer in Fort Atkinson. 

"She was a go-getter," he said. "She cared. She didn't sit idle and just let things go by. She lived life to the fullest, and that's what I love about her the most ."

