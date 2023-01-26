RENEW Wisconsin hosts annual Renewable Energy Summit

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local nonprofit dedicated to advancing renewable energy held its 12th annual summit Thursday.
People packed into Monona Terrance in Madison for RENEW Wisconsin's Renewable Energy Summit.
The nonprofit hosts it every year to bring people together to talk about the newest developments in renewable energy technology and policy.
"We're seeing now a lot of bipartisan efforts on really all sides of the renewable energy industry to decarbonize our energy sector and to really bring some of this renewable energy generation, and energy generation for that matter, back to Wisconsin to be built by Wisconsin folks and to be powered for Wisconsin folks," said executive director Sam Dunaiski.
Dunaiski said it's also a good time to educate members and the public on what they may have missed over the last year.
"There's a lot of misinformation out there and this is really our best venue to kind of squash that misinformation," he said.
27 Stormtrack Senior Chief Meterologist Bob Lindmeier sat on one of the panels on Thursday. He and others discussed how they try to lead the conversation about clean energy.