Renovations complete at Wilderness Resort

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) — Just in time for the holidays, renovations to Wilderness Resort's Wild West Waterpark are now complete.
The project took about a year to finish and includes new slides, a new children's play structure, and new adult swim-up bar.
All of the nearly 450 hotel rooms also got new paint, carpet, flooring, countertops, furniture, artwork, and TV's.
"The response we've gotten has been phenomenal. Our guests were very patient with us through this process, and now that they have it back, they are super excited to be here, and to experience all of the new things that we have to offer them, and we're so glad to be able to show it off," said Brandon Schindler, Wilderness Resort Assistant General Manager.
