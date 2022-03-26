Rent prices reach all-time high, leaving tenants without a place to go

MADISON (WKOW) -- According to a recent report from Realtor.com, average rent prices in the US just hit a new record and many tenants in the Madison area are feeling the impact.
Madison mother-of-three Hilleree Labelle has less than a week before her current lease ends. So far though, she's found nowhere affordable for her family to stay.
"Nothing is cheap anymore," Labelle said. "I'm starting to think we're not going to be in Madison much longer because it's not possible. I can't, I can't find anything you know."
According to the report from Realtor.com, the national median rent price was nearly $1,800 in February -- a 17% jump from a year ago.
According to the rental platform Zumper, average rent prices in the Madison area jumped 4.6% in February alone, making it the 60th most expensive city in the US to live in.
Tim Smeeding is a professor of economics at UW-Madison's La Follete School of Public Affairs.
"When demand exceeds supply, price rises," Smeeding said. "That's just the very simplest part of it."
Smeeding says low levels of construction during the pandemic combined with inflation have created a snowball effect for rent prices.
"Rental rates have to reflect the prices of what the landlord has to pay," Smeeding said. "Property taxes, fuel and heat costs, repair and so forth. And so they're gonna charge more too."
As for Labelle, she's holding out for a miracle. Otherwise, she could soon be homeless.
"I was actually homeless for a year and a half before I got into this place," Labelle said. "So I'm trying not to go back to that."