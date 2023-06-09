Rep. Mike Gallagher won't challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin, opts to run for House again

MADISON (WKOW) — US Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) is not going to challenge Tammy Baldwin for a seat in the US Senate.
Instead, Gallagher announced on Facebook Friday he's going to pursue re-election to the House of Representatives to represent Wisconsin's 8th District.
In his statement, Gallagher claims his work as the Chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party is part of his reason for running for the House again.
"I have a rare, bipartisan opportunity in the 118th Congress to help restore American strength, prevent war in the Pacific, and defend our basic freedoms from Communist aggression," his statement said in part.
He says staying in the House is his best way make sure elected leaders confront the Chinese Communist Party "before it's too late."
Gallagher is a Green Bay native and has represented Wisconsin's 8th District since 2017.