Rep. Pocan calls for release of footage where Rep. Van Orden screamed at Senate pages

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is urging for the release of security footage where U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden screamed at and insulted Senate pages.

Last Wednesday, Van Orden saw the high-school age teens lying on the floor of the Senate Rotunda and scolded them to get up. He called them explicit names and reprimanded them for disrespecting a place that was historical to the Civil War.

In a letter sent to Representative Bryan Steil, Pocan said Van Orden was "screaming inches from the pages' faces" and was otherwise "physically aggressive," according to accounts.

Pocan said the representative's behavior is "deeply disturbing" if accounts are accurate.

"... [It] would indicate that Representative Van Orden engaged in potentially abusive behavior, including verbal harassment and physical intimidation, against a group of minors on Capitol grounds," the letter reads in part.

Pocan also mentions how Van Orden claimed the pages were "defiling," which he said was an "interesting choice of words for a man who stood shoulder to shoulder with insurrectionists on January 6." Other members of Congress have shared similar sentiments.

Pocan called for Steil to release the footage of the event to give "much-needed" transparency.

In Congress on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell scorned Van Orden for not apologizing to the students.

Van Orden refused to publicly apologize to the pages, stating that he would not allow bad press to excuse their behavior.