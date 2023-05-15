Rep. Tom Tiffany considering run for U.S. Senate

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) is considering making a Senate run next year.
His camp has purchased the domain name for tomtiffanyforsenate.com. The website currently redirects to tomtiffany.com as Tiffany says he weighs his campaign options. He says he has not made up his mind yet on a Senate run.
"No, I have not. I mean, I am very busy between Natural Resources and the Judiciary Committee," Tiffany said. "We have a full load that we are dealing with at this point. There will come an appropriate time, probably the summer, to consider that. I'm always going to do what I ... where I believe I can most help the people of the state of Wisconsin. We'll make that decision at some point in the future."
Tiffany would be challenging Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI). Baldwin is running for a third term. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) does not believe Tiffany would be able to unseat the incumbent.
"Quite bluntly, Tom Tiffany is from some of the more extreme parts of that Republican caucus that don't ever get a bill done around immigration and don't get the budget done," Pocan said. "So, I don't know if people in Wisconsin, who are pretty fair-minded want an extremist to be a candidate running against Tammy. If they do that, they'll ensure Tammy's reelected."