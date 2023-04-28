Rep. Van Orden says he spoke with railroad company about flood concerns days before derailment

DE SOTO (WKOW) -- A spokesperson for Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R) told 27 News Friday the congressman spoke with officials at the BNSF railroad company about flood concerns days before a train derailed near De Soto, injuring four people.
Officials from the National Transportation Board (NTSB) and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) haven't released any information on the cause of the crash yet. Aerial photos of the crash show floodwaters surrounding the crash site and a segment of the railway washed out.
Molly Bohm, a spokesperson for Van Orden, told 27 News just six days before the derailment, officials from BNSF, the railroad company that owns the derailed train, "personally assured the Congressman that they were experienced in handling flooding and that they were frequently inspecting the tracks."
Van Orden is now calling on a full stop of railroad traffic along the Mississippi.
"Congressman Van Orden wants to ensure that not a single rail car runs on the railroad until every inch of the track is inspected and repaired," Bohm said.
27 News has reached out to BNSF for comment on Van Orden's claims but hasn't received a response.
While Governor Tony Evers was touring the site Friday, 27 News asked him if he believed flooding had any role to play in the derailment.
"Could be you know," Evers said. "That's why we're doing an investigation. I don't want to, I don't want to prejudge that."
Crawford County Emergency Management officials couldn't give an exact timeline for reopening of the railway, but De Soto Village President Joel Greiner said he's hoping that'll happen by Sunday.
Weather could hamper efforts, though.
"They have experience working in different types of weather," Crawford County Director of Emergency Management Jim Hackett said. "If it isn't deemed unsafe. Yes, that could extend the response of this. The point it would be deemed unsafe, they'll put a pause on it, and then resume as soon as it's feasible for everyone's safety."