Repeat OWI offender suspect in Rock Co. hit-and-run crash

UNION TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- A repeat OWI offender is the suspect in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Rock County.
A news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office alleges the 31-year-old man crashed his vehicle into another that was parked in the Union Tavern Bar parking lot around 10:45 p.m., and fled the scene.
The person whose vehicle was hit told authorities the man was intoxicated, according to the release.
The man was located walking on North Highway 14, and arrested for his 7th OWI offense after allegedly showing signs of impairment.
He was taken to the Rock County Jail.