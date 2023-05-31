 Skip to main content
Repercussions likely if Madison night spot reopens

  • Updated
  • 0
Lush

City officials say the owner of the venue known as "Lush" has disregarded the rules in the past.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison assistant city attorney said a Madison night spot will likely face repercussions if it reopens despite an order for it to remain closed for now.

The city successfully enacted a temporary restraining order against Lush at 3765 East Washington Avenue after authorities said Raheem Blue, 32, was fatally shot May 21 outside an event.

Blue's homicide remains unsolved.

Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said the requested order was bolstered by a number of factors. These include the operators of Lush serving alcohol at events despite the owner's lack of a liquor license, operators charging admission fees even though Lush was supposed to operate as an invited-guests-only reception hall and Lush advertising private party events on social media.

Zilavy said police had to respond to the venue on its opening night and challenges with Lush's operation continued, culminating with Blue's death. 

The temporary restraining order was granted to the city Tuesday.

With the order in place, Zilavy said if Lush reopened, police officers could respond, request guests to leave and and close the establishment. Zilavy said Alisa Davis -- who's owned and operated the venue since September -- could also be cited as being in contempt of court.

Zilavy also said she believes the location's property manager will seek to evict Lush on the grounds of excessive police calls to the location.

Property manager Mike Schmitz of Oakland Property Service has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News. 

Davis has not responded to phone calls from 27 News seeking comment on her intentions with the business.

Police officials said Blue's homicide took place after large groups of people fought outside the venue.

