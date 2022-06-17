Replacements available for FoodShare Members who lost food due to storms

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is working to help FoodShare members who lost food due to power outages in the recent severe weather.
FoodShare members can request replacement benefits by submitting a form within 10 days of the date food was lost.
The completed form and any additional documents can be submitted online at access.wi.gov, in person at their agency, mail or fax.
As part of the request, members must submit proof of a power outage or other cause of the lost food. If you have trouble finding proof, contact the agency that manages your FoodShare benefits.
“The damage caused by the severe storms across Wisconsin this week has hit many families who were already struggling,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “We want our FoodShare members to know that replacement benefits are available to help restock food that was lost.”
FoodShare helps almost 700,000 Wisconsinites put food on the table each month.