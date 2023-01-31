Report: 2022 governor's race had record amount of spending

MADISON (WKOW) -- An analysis released Tuesday found Wisconsin's 2022 governor's race was the most expensive in state history. And it's not even close.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a liberal organization, calculated more than $164 million in spending between the candidates, themselves and outside political groups.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won re-election in November, defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels by more than 90,000 votes.
Total spending in the 2022 gubernatorial campaign blew away the previous Wisconsin record, which was $93 million in 2018.
Campaign spending has exploded in Wisconsin since 2014, when spending in that governor's race topped $80 million. candidates and outside groups combined to spend viewer than $40 million in 2010, when former Republican Gov. Scott Walker was first elected.
Among both the campaigns and outside organizations, Democrats outspent Republicans. Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez combined to spend nearly $42 million. Michels and his Republican running mate Roger Roth spent about $28.5 million.
Outside groups spent nearly $86 million on the race. Of that money, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign found Evers benefitted from about $45.9 million of that spending, while nearly $39.4 million went to support Michels, and other Republican candidates during the primary, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
Among outside spending, the biggest contributor was the Democratic Governors Association, which poured $26.6 million into the governor's race. The Republican Governors Association had the second-most spending, with $13.3 million.
Other groups whose spending topped $4 million included A Better Wisconsin Together, a liberal group which ran ads attacking Michels on abortion and gun gun control, while also praising Evers.
The conservative group, Americans for Prosperity, sponsored canvassing and ads that supported Michels.
Fighting for Wisconsin supported former Marine and business owner Kevin Nicholson, who dropped out of the GOP primary field before the August election.
The biggest business lobby, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, ran ads attacking Evers on education, crime and inflation. The right-wing group also sponsored digital ads supporting Kleefisch during the GOP primary.