Report: 80 alcohol-related crashes in Dane Co. this year, up 41% from 5-year average

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — The number of alcohol-related crashes has spiked in Dane County, according to the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission (TSC).
In a new report, the TSC found 80 alcohol-related crashes this year so far, a 41% increase from the previous five-year average of 57.
The commission states that 11 of the 16 fatal crashes in Dane County this year involved alcohol use. In all of these crashes, they report blood alcohol levels exceeding the legal limit, and some were three times over the legal limit.
The TSC says most of the fatal crashes between January and June of this year occurred outside Madison, including those in Fitchburg, Blue Mounds, Oregon, Vienna, Dunkirk, Rutland and Albion. Two crashes were in the town of Dunn.
TSC co-chair Cheryl Wittke said in a release the actual number of fatal crashes attributed to alcohol use likely is much higher than what's currently reported because blood alcohol levels are not yet known for some recent crashes.
“We continue to see excessive use of alcohol as a factor in most crashes,” Wittke said. “Yet it does not have to happen. We can’t lose sight of the impact these crashes have, especially on the victims and their families but also on other drivers, first responders and medical caregivers. These are devastating for everyone involved.”
Wittke said that more needs to be done to prevent these deaths, and TSC members will announce new county-wide strategies later this year.