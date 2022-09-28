Report: 80 people in Wisconsin lost their lives to domestic violence in 2021, up from 2020

MADISON (WKOW) — Days before Domestic Abuse Awareness month, a new report released by End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin (EDAW) states that 80 people in Wisconsin lost their lives to domestic violence in 2021. They say 12 more than the previous year.
EDAW reports that domestic violence homicides took place in 21 Wisconsin counties in 2021, with a rate of one death every 4.5 days. Of the deaths, 65 were homicide victims – up from 58 in 2020 – and 11 were perpetrators of homicide who died by suicide – up from 8 in 2020. EDAW reports that over half (52%) of victims were the perpetrator’s current or former intimate partner.
The largest percentage of both victims and perpetrators were between 18 and 29, according to the report. The majority of the perpetrators were male (84.5%), though the sex split between victims is more even, with slightly more women (52%) than men (48%).
“We see consistent patterns in the data,” stated Homicide Prevention Program Director Sara Kral. “Just as in past years, the homicide method in the majority of cases – 67% – was firearms. Over one-third of those who used a gun were legally prohibited from possessing that firearm. The frank reality is that we aren’t doing enough to prevent homicides. Without investment in prevention, we’ll continue seeing loved ones and community members be killed.”
Co-Director of Prevention & Engagement Jenna Gormal said that homicides can't be prevented without addressing deeper issues like sexism, racism and gun violence. She stated that non-Hispanic Black and American Indian/Alaska Native women are killed at nearly three times the rate of non-Hispanic white women.
You can review the full Annual Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report online.
If you are a victim of domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 800-799-7233.