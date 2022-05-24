REPORT: At least 2 children dead in shooting at Texas elementary school

TEXAS (WKOW) — At least two children are dead following a shooting at a Texas elementary school, ABC News reports.
Staff at Uvalde Memorial Hospital told ABC News two children died of presumed gunshot wounds. The hospital received 13 children from Robb Elementary School, two of which have since been transferred to San Antonio and another is pending transfer.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported an active shooting outside of Robb Elementary School around 12:17 p.m.
Uvalde Police Department reports the shooter is in custody as of 1 p.m. ABC News is reporting the shooter is dead.
University Health in San Antonio, is treating two patients: a child whose condition is unknown and a 66-year-old woman in critical condition.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.