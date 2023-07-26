Report: Crime remains at near 40-year low in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Crime hit a near 40-year low in Janesville in 2022, though some types of theft "rose slightly," according to the Janesville Police Department's annual report.

The report states retail and vehicle thefts rose by around 28% (294 to 377) and 41% (88 to 124) in the last year, respectively. However, violent crime was down by 24% in 2022, with 148 incidents in 2021 and 112 in 2022.

There was one homicide in Janesville in 2022, a workplace shooting that killed a 30-year-old man.

The report states Janesville police officers rarely needed to use force -- in other words, actions beyond simply handcuffing a person -- to bring an incident under control. Of the 60,082 police activities, only 64, or a tenth of a percent of them, required use of force.

The report states all uses of force were in compliance with Wisconsin and JPD regulations.

Read the full report online.