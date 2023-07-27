Report: Dane County court should reform handling of domestic violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report shines a light on the state of restraining order hearings in Dane County and recommends reforms designed to benefit victims of domestic abuse and similar crimes.
Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) released its semi-annual Court Watch report in a presentation to the Dane County District Attorney's Office Wednesday.
The report is the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is based on observations, both objective and subjective, gathered by volunteers who attended more than 400 injunction hearings in Dane County Circuit Court.
DAIS Executive Director Shannon Barry knows that victims of domestic violence can struggle to get a restraining order. That's part of why her organization continues to conduct the Court Watch report.
"The reality is that restraining orders, there's a lot of processes and procedures that people have to go through in order to receive a restraining order against somebody who's been hurting them," Barry said.
The report found that 77 percent of petitioners in injunction cases are female. And 72 percent of respondents are male. DAIS leaders say those gender disparities mirror national trends.
Also of note, 87 percent of petitioners do not come to court with a lawyer or other advocate.
In more than a third of cases where a judge granted an injunction, the court did not bring up firearm possession. Wisconsin state law requires respondents surrender firearms when a domestic abuse injunction is granted.
"We also know that victims who are seeking restraining orders, who go to those injunction hearings and who have a legal advocate like those that are provided by DAIS, and other organizations typically have better outcomes," Barry said.
Advocates will now attempt to turn the report into reform through education. DAIS has already given briefings on the report's findings to the Dane County District Attorney's Office and the Dane County Commission on Sensitive Crimes.
The report recommends four changes.
It says judges should receive regular training on "the dynamics of intimate partner violence and trauma-informed care."
The report recommends the county dedicate judges to only hear domestic violence cases. Currently judges take that work in turns. The report argues that dedicating judges allows them to develop expertise in the area.
It further says the county court should have more procedures for how to handle injunction hearings.
And the court should allow people to identify as more than male or female to make the legal system more approachable.