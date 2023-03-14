 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Jets reach an agreement with Allen Lazard

  • Updated
  • 0
Allen Lazard Packer Football 2020

UPDATE (WKOW) — The New York Jets have secured a four-year deal with  Allen Lazard, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. 

Another NFL Insider, Jordan Schultz said it's a $44 million deal, with $22 million guaranteed. 

Talks of the deal between the Jets and Lazard began Tuesday morning. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Rodgers has a wish list of free agents to join him in New York. That list includes Lazard, Marcedes Lewis, Randall Cobb, and Odell Beckham Jr. 

MADISON (WKOW) -- The New York Jets are reportedly working to reach an agreement with Packers' free-agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, according to ESPN reporter and NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter Tweeted Tuesday morning, the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The report also said there is another team involved.

Ian Rapoport later tweeted the Jets are the only team negotiating with Lazard.

The agreement could be the first domino to fall, after longtime Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also been in talks with the Jets.

Schefter reported on Monday that the Jets are "cautiously optimistic" they will reach a deal with Rodgers.

Tags

Recommended for you