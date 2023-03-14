Report: Jets reach an agreement with Allen Lazard

UPDATE (WKOW) — The New York Jets have secured a four-year deal with Allen Lazard, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Can confirm four-year deal for Allen Lazard to #Jets, as @Schultz_Report said. Jets zeroed in on him early, and now two of the top receivers in free agency (Lazard and Jakobi Meyers) have agreed to terms at more than $10M per year.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2023
Another NFL Insider, Jordan Schultz said it's a $44 million deal, with $22 million guaranteed.
BREAKING: #Jets are signing FA WR Allen Lazard to a 4-year, $44M deal with $22M guaranteed, sources tell @thescore.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023
Lazard comes off his best season, totaling 60/788/6 in 15 games with #Packers. This deal should also get things to the finish line with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. pic.twitter.com/wOmAbEe0pC
Talks of the deal between the Jets and Lazard began Tuesday morning. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Rodgers has a wish list of free agents to join him in New York. That list includes Lazard, Marcedes Lewis, Randall Cobb, and Odell Beckham Jr.
Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources. It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023
During their five seasons together in Green Bay, Allen Lazard caught 168 passes for 2,216 yards and 19 TDs from Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/TYioUDstt0— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023
The report also said there is another team involved.
Ian Rapoport later tweeted the Jets are the only team negotiating with Lazard.
From Free Agency Frenzy: As we await word on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, the #Jets are the only team negotiating with WR Allen Lazard, and a Rodgers trade could also mean Randall Cobb is coming, too. pic.twitter.com/5snP6i07uH— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023
The agreement could be the first domino to fall, after longtime Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also been in talks with the Jets.
Schefter reported on Monday that the Jets are "cautiously optimistic" they will reach a deal with Rodgers.