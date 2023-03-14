Report: Jets working to reach an agreement with Allen Lazard

MADISON (WKOW) -- The New York Jets are reportedly working to reach an agreement with Packers' free-agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, according to ESPN reporter and NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter Tweeted Tuesday morning, the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
During their five seasons together in Green Bay, Allen Lazard caught 168 passes for 2,216 yards and 19 TDs from Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/TYioUDstt0— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023
The report also said there is another team involved.
The agreement could be the first domino to fall, after longtime Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also been in talks with the Jets.
Schefter reported on Monday that the Jets are "cautiously optimistic" they will reach a deal with Rodgers.