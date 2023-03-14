 Skip to main content
Report: Jets working to reach an agreement with Allen Lazard

Allen Lazard Packer Football 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- The New York Jets are reportedly working to reach an agreement with Packers' free-agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, according to ESPN reporter and NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter Tweeted Tuesday morning, the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The report also said there is another team involved.

The agreement could be the first domino to fall, after longtime Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also been in talks with the Jets.

Schefter reported on Monday that the Jets are "cautiously optimistic" they will reach a deal with Rodgers.

