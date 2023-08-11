Report: Madison area losing jobs as remote work surges

MADISON (WKOW) -- A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) found that the Madison area lost over 8,000 jobs between 2019 and 2022, led in part by declines in the technology sector.
WPF released the report, which broke down the statewide labor market using data from the federal Department of Labor Statistics, Thursday.
It showed Wisconsin lost 52,220 jobs compared to pre-pandemic employment levels. This despite the fact that the state unemployment rate remains near a historic low of 2.5 percent.
Joe Peterangelo, a senior researcher with WPF said that Wisconsin workers made wage gains that outpaced inflation over the three year period focused on in the report.
The report also broke down employment numbers for Wisconsin's three largest metropolitan areas: Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay.
Madison, despite leading the state in job growth for the preceding decade, lost 8,310 jobs between 2019 and 2022, a 2.1 percent decline. Technology employers shed the second largest number of jobs in that period, the report found. The Madison tech sector lost 3,090 roles.
The loss is striking given that Epic Systems, the Madison area's largest technology employer continues to expand its operations.
Peterangelo hypothesized that Madison tech employers are not actually eliminating jobs, but those roles are instead going remote.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics data that WPF relied on to write their report is based on surveys submitted by employers. Those workplaces could list remote employees as employed at a central office in Madison or more generally as working somewhere in the state of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin as a whole saw an increase in total tech jobs, even as all three of the largest metropolitan areas had losses in that sector.
"The theory is that people who are still employed by Madison-based employers, and employers in the (other) major metro areas are working remotely and are being only captured in the statewide data," Peterangelo said.