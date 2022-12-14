 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 5 inches. Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the early
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will transition from
rain to snow quickly late this evening into early tonight, with
heavy snow possible at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Report names Dane County Regional Airport as one of the worst in nation for holiday travel

Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) — As holiday travel closes in, one report doesn't have good news for those who fly out of the Dane County Regional Airport. 

Forbes Advisor analyzed federal transportation data and determined what airports are the best and worst for holiday travel. According to their report, the Dane County Regional Airport rounds out top 10 for the "worst airports for holiday travel." 

Some of the data points considered in the report include customer complaints, flight delays and cancelations and recent increases in ticket costs. 

For the Dane County airport, Forbes Advisor found around 4.45% of flights are delayed because of the national aviation system and 1.57% of flights are canceled. Flights during the holiday season average to around $483, which is around a 5.42% increase. 

Forbes Advisor identifies Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, as the worst airport for holiday travel. The airport has around 4.63% of flights delayed because of the national aviation system and 2.63% of flights canceled. 

