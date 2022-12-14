Report names Dane County Regional Airport as one of the worst in nation for holiday travel

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the early morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will transition from rain to snow quickly late this evening into early tonight, with heavy snow possible at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&