Report: Number of falls increasing in Wisconsin at 'accelerated' rate

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report shows falls are a leading cause of injury and death in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The report states EMS crews responded to 130,000 falls in 2022.
This is over 25,000 more falls than in 2019.
State Health Officer Paula Tran said the number of falls EMS respond to are increasing at an "accelerated" rate. Each year, the number of falls increases by around 10,000, or 7.4 percent.
"As Wisconsin’s population ages, preventing falls needs to be prioritized to support the health and independence of Wisconsinites statewide, and to reduce the impact of falls on Wisconsin’s EMS and health care systems,” Tran said.
Private residences are the most common place to fall, according to the report. Similarly to increasing rate of overall falls, the rate of falls at private residences increases by about 7.3 percent each year.
To reduce the risk of falls, the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging recommends removing trip hazards -- such as cluttered walkways or throw rugs. Additionally, installing grab bars in bathrooms and exercising to improve balance and strength are great ways to avoid falling.
The institute also has the Falls Free Wisconsin initiative and Stepping On program to help people reduce their fall risk.