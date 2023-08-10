Report: Over 50,000 low-paying jobs lost in Wisconsin during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report shows thousands of lower-paying jobs were lost in Wisconsin during the pandemic.
Wisconsin Policy Forum's report shows that during the height of the pandemic and its aftermath, the number of jobs paying less than $45,000/year suffered. This totals a combined loss of 55,700 jobs in the lower-paying groups.
The loss most heavily impacted jobs in food services, office and administrative support and production.
An exception to this is transportation and material moving jobs, which despite a median wage of $39,000, gained more jobs during the pandemic than any other group.
Jobs paying more than $45,000 stayed stable, not losing or gaining during that period.
Notably, metropolitan areas like Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison combined lost more jobs than the total statewide decline.
Meanwhile, wages for lower-paying jobs rose drastically, according to the report. Wages grew an average of 16.8%, outpacing the 14.1% inflation rate during that time.
The report concludes by stating Wisconsin "appears to have weathered the storm" caused by the pandemic, though there are continued challenges to find workers.