Report: Packers and star CB Jaire Alexander agree to 4-year extension

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the Green Bay Packers and star cornerback Jaire Alexander agreed to a 4-year contract extension.
The deal is reportedly worth $84 million. It includes $31 million in 2022, $30 million of which is in a signing bonus.
Alexander was the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
The 25-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020. In four seasons, Alexander has 188 total tackles, 44 pass deflections, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.