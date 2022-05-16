 Skip to main content
Report: Packers and star CB Jaire Alexander agree to 4-year extension

  • Updated
Jaire Alexander Packer Football 2020

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the Green Bay Packers and star cornerback Jaire Alexander agreed to a 4-year contract extension.

The deal is reportedly worth $84 million. It includes $31 million in 2022, $30 million of which is in a signing bonus.

Alexander was the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville.

The 25-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020. In four seasons, Alexander has 188 total tackles, 44 pass deflections, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

