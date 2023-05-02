REPORT: Packers extend Jordan Love's contract

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Green Bay Packers are extending QB Jordan Love's contract, according to a report.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter on Twitter said the team and Love have agreed to a one-year extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per a source.

With this extension, Schefter said Love will be under contract in Green Bay through the 2024 season.

The two sides agreed to the deal on the same day that teams needed to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on 2020 first-round draft picks. The fifth-year option for Love would have been $20.272 million full guaranteed, according to NFL.com. This new contract extension guarantees Love less money but allows him to earn more if he plays well.

The reported extension comes just over a week after Aaron Rodgers was officially traded to the Jets.

This is a developing story.