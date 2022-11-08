Report: Pocan elected to 6th term in House of Representatives

MADISON (WKOW) — Voters have once again decided to elect Congressman Mark Pocan to represent the 2nd District of Wisconsin, according to reported election results.
The Associated Press called the race around 10 p.m., with 60% of the votes counted. At that time, Pocan had 83,585 votes, amounting to 72% of votes counted.
Pocan was first elected to represent the 2nd District in 2012 after a 14-year stint in the State Assembly. Pocan describes himself as a “lifelong advocate for progressive causes” who will fight for policies that promote economic and social justice, as well as support Wisconsin families.
Olsen made it onto the midterm election ballot after defeating Charity Barry in the partisan primary by approximately 60 votes.