Report: Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
117 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT,
BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS,
DARLINGTON, DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, JANESVILLE, LAKE WISCONSIN,
LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO,
NESHKORO, OXFORD, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG,
SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, AND WESTFIELD.

Weather Alert

.Grounds are saturated and the potential is high for multiple rounds
of thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours which could
lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches is
expected.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Report: Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

  • Updated
  • 0
Janet Protasiewicz on Cap City.jpg

MADISON (WKOW) — The Associated Press has called the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. 

With about 60% of the unofficial results in, AP reports Janet Protasiewicz will take the open seat on the state's high court. At that point, she had amassed 57% of votes while Kelly had 43% of votes.  

The race between the two candidates was heated because the court's narrow conservative majority is at stake. It's also the most expensive court race in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press.  

One of the issues both candidates campaigns have hinged on is abortion rights — as the constitutionality of the state's 1849 abortion ban is something the court could end up ruling on. 

Whoever wins the election serves a 10-year term starting in August. 

Polls are open until 8 p.m. on Election Day. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you