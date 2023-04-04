Report: Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

MADISON (WKOW) — The Associated Press has called the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

With about 60% of the unofficial results in, AP reports Janet Protasiewicz will take the open seat on the state's high court. At that point, she had amassed 57% of votes while Kelly had 43% of votes.

The race between the two candidates was heated because the court's narrow conservative majority is at stake. It's also the most expensive court race in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press.

One of the issues both candidates campaigns have hinged on is abortion rights — as the constitutionality of the state's 1849 abortion ban is something the court could end up ruling on.

Whoever wins the election serves a 10-year term starting in August.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.