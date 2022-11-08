Report: Robin Vos re-elected to assembly seat over write-in candidates

(WKOW) — Wisconsin’s current speaker of the State Assembly, Robin Vos, faced unexpected challengers on the midterm election ballot, but early election results show he still secured another term in office.
On the ballot for State Assembly District 63 were Vos and two write-in candidates, Democrat Joel Jacobson and Republican Adam Steen — who Vos narrowly defeated in the partisan primary. Final results show Vos overcame Steen by 260 votes.
Vos secured another term in the district he’s served since 2005 by earning 73% of the vote, according to early results. Combined, Jacobson and Steen got the other 27%.