Report: State Aid to Rise For Wisconsin's Small Communities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison is expected to receive close to $2.8 million in state payments, a landmark influx in funding as shared revenue has hardly ever been budgeted to the capital city.
A new report released by Wisconsin Policy Forum on Thursday found the approved 2023-25 budget signed by Governor Tony Evers earlier this month was joined by a new piece of legislation. Wisconsin Act 12 allocates an additional $274.9 million through the state’s shared revenue funds starting in fiscal year 2025.
Starting in 2024, municipalities will receive a 20% increase in aid.
A specific criteria will be used to determine whether cities and counties across the state could receive a larger percentage of aid based on the total number of residents in their communities. The act favors most of the state's smaller communities, as these areas will see an even greater increase
Local cities with populations below 5,000 residents will qualify for a 64.8% increase in shared revenue while cities with population sizes exceeding 30,000 residents will receive a lower increase of shared revenue.
“These increases come with 'maintenance of effort' requirements that local governments with public safety spending meet certain benchmarks or else face a 15% reduction in their overall shared revenue payment,” researchers stated, listing out other required provisions in the report.
As one of the state’s largest cities, Milwaukee, will also receive a small percentage of county and municipal aid totaling $21.7 million. The bill will help the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County address current financial challenges and improve sustainability efforts for public services and municipal operations.
While this will create new opportunities for local governments, they will also lose some control over finances and policies through Act 12. Cities will no longer be able to use certain taxes to cover streetcar or diversity initiatives.