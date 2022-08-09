Report: Wisconsin Assembly Speaker defeats Trump-backed challenger

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin’s longest-tenured speaker has defeated a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin's 63rd Assembly District primary race.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) went head-to-head Tuesday with former President Donald Trump backed Adam Steen in the primary election for the state’s 63rd Assembly District. Vos came out on top with 52% of votes with 88% precincts reporting, while Steen took 48% of votes of 88% with precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.
There was not a Democratic primary for the 63rd Assembly District seat.
Vos, a lifelong Racine County resident, was first elected to the assembly in 2004 and has served as the state’s 75th speaker since 2005. This will be his 10th term as a state representative.
Steen was running on a platform of overturning Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election results and dramatically overhauling the state’s election laws. Trump has called on Vos several times to pass legislation that would decertify the state’s 2020 election results, something legal experts say is impossible and Vos told 27 News there was “no way” to do it.