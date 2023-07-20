Report: Wisconsin housing inventory needs to double to reach balanced market

MADISON (WKOW) -- With Wisconsin's housing market struggling, the available inventory of homes would need to double just to get a balanced market, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
Home prices continue to creep up, and fewer houses are selling. Over the last year, sales fell by nearly 19.7%, and homes cost nearly 9% more -- bringing the median price to $304,000. This is the first time the statewide monthly median broke $300,000.
Just in Dane County, home prices are up 3% while sales are down 19%, according to a WRA spokesperson.
Chairman of the association's board of directors Joe Horning said the tight inventory is hurting first time buyers. He said there is just over three months of available inventory, which is around three months shy of what is considered a balanced market.
"We would need to nearly double our available inventory to get to a balanced market," he said. "The tightest supply of homes is in the $350,000 or lower price range, which really hits the first-time buyers hard."
And as prime buying season approaches, prices continue to go up on the small inventory.
Mortgages are up too, keeping sellers who are reluctant to buy a new house at a high mortgage rate from listing their home.
Association President Michael Theo said affordability likely won't improve for some time until there is moderation in pricing appreciation and mortgage rates.