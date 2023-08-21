Report: Wisconsin sees record number of teacher turnover in recent years

MADISON (WKOW) -- Teacher turnover surged in Wisconsin in 2023, reaching its highest levels in 13 years, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report.
A new report states researchers found an average of 11.5% of the state's teachers turned over each year between 2009 and 2023. However, in the most recent school year, that rate rose to 15.8%.
This includes teachers moving between districts or leaving the profession altogether, though a large number left public classrooms.
The report states teachers of color had "substantially" more turnover compared to white teachers. The report states this may be due to teachers of color working in districts with high turnover rates for teachers of all races.
The report also shows turnover was most prevalent in districts serving "vulnerable student populations." Additionally, districts with fewer students saw more turnover than those with more students.
The report states "creative solutions" are needed to keep teachers in the classroom tailored to each district's needs.
One solution is to attach financial incentives to hard-to-staff classrooms, schools or districts. Additionally, supporting teachers' working conditions and letting them have opportunities to make decisions and grow as leaders may help retention.