...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Report: Wisconsin sees record number of teacher turnover in recent years

  Updated
classroom
MADISON (WKOW) -- Teacher turnover surged in Wisconsin in 2023, reaching its highest levels in 13 years, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report.

A new report states researchers found an average of 11.5% of the state's teachers turned over each year between 2009 and 2023. However, in the most recent school year, that rate rose to 15.8%.

This includes teachers moving between districts or leaving the profession altogether, though a large number left public classrooms.

The report states teachers of color had "substantially" more turnover compared to white teachers. The report states this may be due to teachers of color working in districts with high turnover rates for teachers of all races. 

The report also shows turnover was most prevalent in districts serving "vulnerable student populations." Additionally, districts with fewer students saw more turnover than those with more students.

The report states "creative solutions" are needed to keep teachers in the classroom tailored to each district's needs.

One solution is to attach financial incentives to hard-to-staff classrooms, schools or districts. Additionally, supporting teachers' working conditions and letting them have opportunities to make decisions and grow as leaders may help retention.

