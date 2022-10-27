Report: Woman killed in crash with state senator was driving 100 mph before impact

MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman killed in a crash involving a Wisconsin state senator this summer was driving 100 miles per hours immediately before impact, according to crash reports released Thursday by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Alyssa Ortman, 27, of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, and her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, died in the July 22 accident. State patrol crash reconstruction reports indicated Ortman was driving west on Highway 2 in Ashland.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was pulling out onto the road in her Volkswagen Golf when Ortman's Honda Civic hit the front of Bewley's car, according to the state patrol report.
The impact sent Ortman's car spinning clockwise into traffic coming from the other direction. A Ford Escape driven by Jodi Munson, 45, of Washburn, hit the driver's side of the Civic.
Ortman and Fink died in the crash. A data report taken from the Civic showed Ortman was driving 100 miles per hour one second before impact.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel previously reported Bewley was on the phone doing an interview with one of the newspaper's interns when the crash happened.
In a statement Thursday, Bewley said she was grateful for the first responders who helped after the crash. She did not comment on any of the findings within the report.