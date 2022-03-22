 Skip to main content
Reports: Packers ink deal with veteran DT Jarran Reed

  • Updated
Jarran Reed

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers reportedly signed veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed to a one-year contract Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the signing.

Reed's biggest season came back in 2018 with the Seattle Seahawks. He had 10.5 sacks.

The interior pass rusher took a step back last season with Kansas City. He finished with 2.5 sacks.

Reed was taken in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played college at Alabama.

 

