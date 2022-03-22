Reports: Packers ink deal with veteran DT Jarran Reed

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers reportedly signed veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed to a one-year contract Tuesday.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the signing.
The #Packers are signing DT Jarran Reed, per source. He was there on a visit today.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022
Reed's biggest season came back in 2018 with the Seattle Seahawks. He had 10.5 sacks.
The interior pass rusher took a step back last season with Kansas City. He finished with 2.5 sacks.
Reed was taken in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played college at Alabama.