'Representation not only matters, it literally saves lives': Madison elects first trans woman to Common Council

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison is set to certify alder elections Friday and one alder-elect is making history as the first trans woman to serve on the Common Council representing District 15.
Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford has lived in Madison for over a decade. She's built a business here and become an active member of the local LGBTQ community.
"I always say representation not only matters, it literally saves lives," Martinez-Rutherford said. "That's a big thing for children to be able to see themselves represented in politics and business and the arts, everywhere."
Martinez-Rutherford says she has seen how local politics have the power to shape the future of state and national politics, so Common Council felt like the right place to start.
As she started speaking with her District 15 neighbors on the campaign trail, she realized they were concerned about the same issues, like availability and affordability of housing.
"I don't want to see our artists and creatives, gig workers, people just out of college who are just barely making it to have to be forced out of here," Martinez-Rutherford said.
During her campaign, Martinez-Rutherford said she fell even more in love with the city and its people, reminding her why she wants to be the representative amplifying the voices in District 15.
"I care about people," Martinez-Rutherford said. I want people to have an amazing life because this life is hard. If we can make it the slightest bit better for people, then that's what I want to do."
Martinez-Rutherford will be sworn in the morning of April 18, starting her term focused on housing, mental health awareness, inclusion and equality.