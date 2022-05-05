Republican AG candidates slam Kaul over refusal to enforce abortion ban

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans seeking to become the state's top law enforcement official are pledging to enforce Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban should the U.S. Supreme Court strike down Roe v. Wade.
Both Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and former state representative Adam Jarchow have slammed Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul over Kaul maintaining he would not use Department of Justice resources to investigate or prosecute abortion providers.
Toney said he would assist district attorneys seeking help with abortion cases because it would be his duty to uphold state law.
"If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, I will enforce the rule of law because that's what I made a commitment to the public to do," Toney said in an interview.
Kaul has said he did not view his stance as a refusal to enforce laws. Rather, he said it was a matter of prioritizing resources and directing them toward violent crime and drug trafficking.
Toney and Jarchow maintain Kaul is playing politics. Jarchow also said he would enforce the abortion ban.
"Josh Kaul’s unwillingness to enforce the laws of Wisconsin should disqualify him from the job of Attorney General," Jarchow said in a statement. "As a pro-life father of two, I will always support the right to life."
Kaul has questioned whether the 170-year-old law could be enforced after being dormant for the five decades following the Roe decision. Legal experts expect an immediate lawsuit challenging whether the abortion law could be enforced after having been inactive for so long.
Wisconsin's abortion ban makes it a felony for someone to provide or assist with an abortion. The law does not allow for mothers to be prosecuted and only allows exceptions for cases where a mother's life was at risk.
When asked if he'd assist a district attorney seeking to investigate or charge a woman who sought an abortion after having been a victim of rape, Toney said he would enforce laws however they're currently written.
"If the United States Supreme Court overturns Roe and allows for that law in Wisconsin to be enforced then when we take the oath to uphold the rule of law, that's what the public expects from us," Toney said. "If they don't like the law, then they work with the legislature to change the law."
Wisconsin Democrats rallied at the State Capitol Thursday in support of protecting abortion rights. Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) said it would be a misuse of state resources to prosecute abortions, making the race for attorney general all the more important.
"Should every miscarriage become the scene of an investigation? I don't think that's the future that any of us want," Roys said. "We want to have our attorney generals focused on public safety, on reducing crime, on holding polluters accountable, protecting consumers."
The primary election determining which Republican will challenge Kaul in November is set for August 9. Karen Mueller, an attorney from Chippewa Falls who has pushed conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and elections, is also running for attorney general as a Republican.